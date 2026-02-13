Bazel International consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.21% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Bazel International rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 59.21% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.210.7624.7944.740.150.130.150.100.210.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News