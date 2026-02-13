Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bazel International consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales rise 59.21% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Bazel International rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 59.21% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.210.76 59 OPM %24.7944.74 -PBDT0.150.13 15 PBT0.150.10 50 NP0.210.12 75

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

