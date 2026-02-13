Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 500.73% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 81.79 croreNet profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 500.73% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 81.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales81.7961.13 34 OPM %27.7825.52 -PBDT50.4824.50 106 PBT39.8111.03 261 NP24.694.11 501
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:18 PM IST