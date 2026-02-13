Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 500.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 81.79 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 500.73% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 81.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.81.7961.1327.7825.5250.4824.5039.8111.0324.694.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News