Hubtown consolidated net profit rises 6.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.27% to Rs 87.59 crore

Net profit of Hubtown rose 6.94% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.87.5992.462.4535.5722.9223.4422.1122.8022.3420.89

