Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 67.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.40% to Rs 126.04 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 67.50% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 126.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.126.04150.7722.9528.2211.8533.9511.0833.358.2725.45

