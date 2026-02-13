Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inducto Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 33.29 crore

Net profit of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.2933.59 -1 OPM %1.83-0.18 -PBDT0.09-0.70 LP PBT0-0.79 100 NP0.14-0.59 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

