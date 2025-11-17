Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 35.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 71.01 croreNet profit of Beardsell declined 35.13% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 71.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales71.0168.49 4 OPM %8.359.48 -PBDT5.635.98 -6 PBT3.844.00 -4 NP2.053.16 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content