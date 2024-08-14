Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 5.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 59.65 croreNet profit of Beardsell declined 5.39% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.6557.17 4 OPM %9.479.24 -PBDT4.814.46 8 PBT2.923.07 -5 NP2.282.41 -5
