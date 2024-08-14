Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 5.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 59.65 crore

Net profit of Beardsell declined 5.39% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.