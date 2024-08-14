Ram Info consolidated net profit declines 38.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.14% to Rs 7.98 croreNet profit of Ram Info declined 38.13% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.14% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.9817.40 -54 OPM %16.179.08 -PBDT1.972.77 -29 PBT1.062.21 -52 NP0.861.39 -38
