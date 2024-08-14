Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the June 2024 quarter

TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 27.57% to Rs 5.28 crore
Net Loss of TCM reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.57% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.287.29 -28 OPM %-19.70-9.74 -PBDT-1.00-0.71 -41 PBT-1.09-0.78 -40 NP-0.98-0.67 -46
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

