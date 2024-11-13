Beekay Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 9.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.87% to Rs 228.86 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 9.63% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 228.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.86248.41 -8 OPM %11.7311.07 -PBDT44.0139.98 10 PBT37.7335.44 6 NP31.4128.65 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content