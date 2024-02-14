Sensex (    %)
                        
BEL rises on bagging orders worth Rs 2,282 cr

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Bharat Electronics (BEL) added 1.93% to Rs 179.85 after the company said that it has signed a contract with Indian Navy for supply of electronic warfare (EW) suite worth Rs 2,167.47 crore on 13 February 2024.
The order entails supply of indigenously designed and developed EW suite for use on-board warship.
Further, the company has also received additional orders worth Rs 114.59 crore since the last disclosure on 30 January 2024 and these orders pertain to the supply of SDRs, HD VLF receivers, EVMs etc
With the above, BEL has received cumulative orders of Rs 30,776.06 crore in the current financial year.
Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

