BEL spurts as Q3 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 1,590 cr

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) surged 6.57% to Rs 443.70 after its standalone net profit jumped 20.81% to Rs 1,590.06 crore on 23.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,147.68 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 22.43% on YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 22.02% YoY to Rs 5,133.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 7,121.98 crore (up 23.72%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 813.68 crore (up 22.29% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The companys order book position stood at Rs 73,015 crore as of 1 January 2026.

On consolidated basis, net profit jumped 20.45% to Rs 1,579 crore on 23.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,153.85 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

