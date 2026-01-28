Wipro and Factory announce strategic partnership

To accelerate agent-native development across engineering organizations

Wipro and Factory, a leading agent-native software development platform and a portfolio company of Wipro Ventures, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises operationalize agent-native development across their engineering organizations. Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Wipro, also announced its participation in Factory's recent funding round.

Factory enables engineering teams to delegate meaningful portions of software development to AI agents, called Droids, across the development lifecycle. When implemented across an organization, Droids enable feature development, refactors, migrations, testing and more to be completed at a greater efficiency and scale than ever before while preserving existing engineering standards and architectural consistency.

Wipro will integrate Factory's capabilities into its WEGA agent-native delivery platform to further enhance Wipro Intelligence, the unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. Factory will be rolled out across tens of thousands of engineers thereby accelerating the creation of production-ready code and helping Wipro shorten innovation cycles, enhance code quality, and unlock greater value for its clients. Wipro will offer Factory-enabled solutions to its clients across key industry sectors including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology.

