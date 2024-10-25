Chembond Chemicals standalone net profit rises 119.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 11.98 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 119.29% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.9812.33 -3 OPM %-2.092.19 -PBDT5.264.02 31 PBT4.573.37 36 NP5.572.54 119
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content