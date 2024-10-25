Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 15.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 34.72 croreNet profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 15.71% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.7239.54 -12 OPM %44.3542.26 -PBDT15.6417.76 -12 PBT14.2016.88 -16 NP10.5712.54 -16
