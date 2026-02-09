Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 20.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 25.43 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 20.91% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 25.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.4321.9123.5524.145.814.885.434.473.993.30

