EL Forge standalone net profit declines 8.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of EL Forge declined 8.93% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.1718.984.215.530.791.020.510.560.510.56

