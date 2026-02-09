Graphite India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 68.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 642.00 croreNet profit of Graphite India reported to Rs 68.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 642.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 523.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales642.00523.00 23 OPM %6.54-1.53 -PBDT148.009.00 1544 PBT124.00-14.00 LP NP68.00-20.00 LP
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST