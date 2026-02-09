Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Graphite India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 68.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Graphite India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 68.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 642.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India reported to Rs 68.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 642.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 523.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales642.00523.00 23 OPM %6.54-1.53 -PBDT148.009.00 1544 PBT124.00-14.00 LP NP68.00-20.00 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

