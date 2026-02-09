Graphite India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 68.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.75% to Rs 642.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India reported to Rs 68.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 642.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 523.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.642.00523.006.54-1.53148.009.00124.00-14.0068.00-20.00

