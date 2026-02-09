Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 64.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 68.12 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 64.63% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 68.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.68.1257.025.174.682.471.671.801.091.350.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News