K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 3.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 3.14% to Rs 208.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 202.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 1406.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1467.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1406.451467.4220.9420.60317.21308.89263.00255.89208.60202.25

