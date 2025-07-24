Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML gains after securing Rs 294-cr defence order

BEML gains after securing Rs 294-cr defence order

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

BEML advanced 2.06% to Rs 4,374.20 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 293.82 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6X6 vehicles.

According to an exchange filing, the official announcement was made on 23 July 2025, after market hours.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slides 0.63%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slides 0.63%

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Surges 3.73%

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Surges 3.73%

Satin Creditcare Network launches MSME-focused debt fund

Satin Creditcare Network launches MSME-focused debt fund

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

India's forex reserves of near $700 billion to cover 95% of external debt: RBI bulletin

India's forex reserves of near $700 billion to cover 95% of external debt: RBI bulletin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon