Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves of near $700 billion to cover 95% of external debt: RBI bulletin

India's forex reserves of near $700 billion to cover 95% of external debt: RBI bulletin

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

According to RBIs July bulletin, Indias external sector remained resilient, backed by ample foreign exchange reserves and a moderate external debt-to-GDP ratio. As on July 11, 2025, Indias foreign exchange reserves stood at US$696.7 billion, providing a cover for more than 11 months of goods imports and for 95 per cent of the external debt outstanding at end March 2025, the central bank noted. Meanwhile, Indias external debt rose by US$ 67.5 billion from end-March 2024 to US$ 736.3 billion at end March 2025, with the external debt-to-GDP ratio increasing marginally to 19.1 per cent from 18.5 per cent a year ago. Also, Indias key external vulnerability indicators fared well relative to other large emerging markets, RBI said.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Energy signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company

JSW Energy signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Indices eye flat opening as FPIs sell, global trade buzz builds

Indices eye flat opening as FPIs sell, global trade buzz builds

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 138.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 138.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Borosil Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 272.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Borosil Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 272.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon