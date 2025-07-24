Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satin Creditcare Network launches MSME-focused debt fund

Satin Creditcare Network launches MSME-focused debt fund

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

To be structures as Category II Alternative Investment Fund

Satin Creditcare Network has announced the launch of an MSME-focused debt fund helmed by women. To be structured as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under SEBI regulations, the platform is designed to provide vital debt capital to viable but underfunded micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a strong focus on those based in rural and semi-urban India.

At a time when access to capital remains a persistent barrier for small enterprises, SCNL's new fund emerges as an essential, debt-driven solution. Championed by women, with an all-women Board of Directors and investment leadership team, this fund places women at the center of financial decision making, capital deployment and economic inclusion.

 

Leading this initiative, Aditi Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, ESG Head, Satin Creditcare, commented on the vision behind this, This is more than just a fund. It's a platform for systemic change, by placing women at the helm financially, institutionally, and socially - we are not only unlocking small enterprise potential, but reshaping the future of finance itself.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

