Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 104.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.32% to Rs 10939.96 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 30.46% to Rs 3334.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4795.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 34505.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27415.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 104.62% to Rs 1245.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.32% to Rs 10939.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8024.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.