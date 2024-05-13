Business Standard
Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 104.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 36.32% to Rs 10939.96 crore
Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 104.62% to Rs 1245.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.32% to Rs 10939.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8024.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.46% to Rs 3334.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4795.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 34505.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27415.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10939.968024.95 36 34505.5427415.65 26 OPM %33.1028.15 -34.8827.15 - PBDT1665.64872.36 91 4776.183040.99 57 PBT1612.14832.15 94 4582.362896.16 58 NP1245.41608.65 105 3334.984795.77 -30
First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

