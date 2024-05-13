Bright Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.50% to Rs 65.47 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 244.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Bright Brothers reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.50% to Rs 65.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.