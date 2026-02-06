BEML slumps after posting Rs 22-cr net loss in Q3 FY26

BEML dropped 9.34% to Rs 1584.95 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 22.38 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 24.41 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 23.69% YoY to Rs 1083.27 crore during the quarter.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 25.41 crore during the quarter compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 29.58 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 30.78% to Rs 1,112.54 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 850.70 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 559.19 crore (up 41.57% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 222.58 crore (up 7.68% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 11.61 crore (down 30.48% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys declared dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY26. The company had fixed the record date as on 13 February 2026 for payment of said interim dividend.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31st December 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML

