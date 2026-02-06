Ashapura Minechem Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BEML Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Cemindia Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2026.

BEML Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Cemindia Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2026.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd lost 10.66% to Rs 609 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60466 shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd crashed 8.32% to Rs 1602.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22381 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd tumbled 6.90% to Rs 257.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd fell 6.75% to Rs 1398.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63784 shares in the past one month.

Cemindia Projects Ltd corrected 6.06% to Rs 635.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18230 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News