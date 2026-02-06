Mahindra Group plans its largest integrated manufacturing unit in Nagpur

Mahindra Group today announced plans to establish its largest integrated manufacturing facility for automobiles and tractors in Nagpur, Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone in the Group's long-term growth strategy. The announcement was made at Advantage Vidarbha, a three-day flagship event positioning Vidarbha as an emerging industrial growth hub on India's manufacturing map.

The state-of-the-art facility will be developed across an area of 1500 acres in Vidarbha, complemented by a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar. Once fully operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra's largest integrated manufacturing footprint in the country.

The Vidarbha region offers strong strategic advantages, including excellent road connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, robust rail links, easy access to key domestic and export markets, and a rapidly evolving industrial ecosystem. The supplier park at Sambhajinagar will strengthen the manufacturing value chain through closer partner collaboration, improved logistics efficiency, and enhanced localisation. It will supply components to the new Nagpur facility as well as Mahindra's existing ones at Chakan and Nashik.

In addition, Mahindra will acquire land in the Igatpuri-Nashik region to expand current product and engine capacities, as well as to support the growth of its Advanced Technology business.

With these initiatives, Mahindra is committing a comprehensive investment of Rs 15,000 crore over a 10-year period in Maharashtra and will acquire over 2000 acres across three locations to further strengthen its manufacturing footprint.

