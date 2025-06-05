Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Five-year bond rally fizzles as yields price in rate cuts, focus shifts

Five-year bond rally fizzles as yields price in rate cuts, focus shifts

The five-year bond is also trading 15 bps below the policy repo rate of 6 per cent, the deepest inversion in 11 years

Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt

The 2029 bond has remained among the five most traded papers over the last couple of months.

Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A widely popular strategy of investing in India's five-year government bonds is losing its appeal as the security has now nearly priced in likely rate cuts, five fund managers said on Thursday.
 
Heavy buying in the 6.75 per cent 2029 bond has knocked down the yield by 80 basis points (bps) since March, among the steepest declines across dated securities and only behind two- and three-year bond yields.
 
The five-year bond is also trading 15 bps below the policy repo rate of 6 per cent, the deepest inversion in 11 years.
 
"The yield is trading sharply below the repo rate due to multiple factors, but this move is now overdone," said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Tata Asset Management.
 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to lower rates by at least another 50 bps in the coming months.

Also Read

Key indices put up best weekly showing in yrs

Benchmark bond yield at three-year low; rupee under 86 against US dollar

India bonds, mmarket, stock market

India bond yields dip amid investor demand, post weekly fall before budget

Government bonds, bond yield

Govt bond yields end flat as traders eye US Fed rate decision, outlook

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

10-year bond yield may fall to 6.6% if RBI eases in Feb: ICICI's Prasanna

Bond market

Rate cut bets rise post new RBI chief appointment, nudge bond yields down

 
The five-year segment appears to have priced in most of the anticipated easing, said Laukik Bagwe, fund manager and head of fixed income at ITI Mutual Fund.
 
"While the shorter end of the curve has outperformed, further gains may be limited without clearer signals from the RBI."
Still, foreign investors, including Nomura, Standard Chartered Bank and BofA Securities, have suggested investing in the five-year part of the curve, noting that liquidity infusions from the central bank will bode well for shorter-duration bonds.
 
The 2029 bond has remained among the five most traded papers over the last couple of months.
 
Fund managers say that the focus may now shift to 10-year debt.
 
"We expect benchmark 10-year bond yield to grind towards 6 per cent level in the medium term," said Dhawal Dalal, president and CIO - fixed income at Edelweiss Asset Management.
 
Dalal expects the repo rate to settle between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent.
 
Tata Asset Management's Nagarajan also expects the 10-year bond to outperform hereon, with the yield seen moving towards 6.10 per cent.
 
The 10-year yield has fallen by 39 bps since March, widening its spread over the five-year yield to 35 bps - the highest in three years.

More From This Section

PremiumBOSCH

Near-term volumes and margins for Bosch likely to remain under pressure

foreign portfolio investor, FPI, Trading

Benchmarks extend losses for third session in a row; Sensex down 636.24 pts

PremiumCummins India

Cummins India's growth engines should continue to deliver in FY26

PremiumSensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Market returns rarely move in lockstep with monsoon rain, shows data

Stock market

Nifty pulls back after breaching 25K barrier; Sensex ends 625 points lower

Topics : Reserve Bank of India government bond Foreign investors portfolio indian government RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon