Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX dropped 4.20% to 15.08.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,874, a premium of 123.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,750.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 130.70 points or 0.53% to 24,750.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.20% to 15.08.

Eternal, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

