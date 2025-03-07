Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal Tea jumps on launching "1950 Origins" packet tea

Bengal Tea jumps on launching "1950 Origins" packet tea

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Bengal Tea & Fabrics rose 4.86% to Rs 146.80 after the company said it launched a new product packet tea under brand name "1950 Origins".

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the new product was launched on 6 March 2025. "1950 Origins" falls under the food and beverage category and will cater exclusively to the Indian domestic market.

Bengal Tea & Fabrics operates two primary divisions: its tea division, which includes three tea estates in Assam, and its real estate division.

On a standalone basis, Bengal Tea & Fabrics reported net profit of Rs 86.04 crore in Q3 December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in Q3 December 2023. Net sales declined 49.98% year-on-year to Rs 14.81 crore in Q3 December 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Omega Healthcare to provide employee benefits solution

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Omega Healthcare to provide employee benefits solution

J Kumar Infraprojects wins work order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

J Kumar Infraprojects wins work order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Brigade Enterprises rises after launching Rs 1,700 crore premium residential project in Chennai

Brigade Enterprises rises after launching Rs 1,700 crore premium residential project in Chennai

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon