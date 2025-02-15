Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 274.11 croreNet Loss of Best Agrolife reported to Rs 24.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 274.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 314.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales274.11314.50 -13 OPM %-2.125.92 -PBDT-22.00-0.04 -54900 PBT-32.86-6.39 -414 NP-24.16-6.61 -266
