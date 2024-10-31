Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales decline 13.31% to Rs 8.92 crore

Net loss of BF Utilities reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.31% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.9210.29 -13 OPM %8.8611.18 -PBDT2.331.70 37 PBT2.161.52 42 NP-0.971.47 PL

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

