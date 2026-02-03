Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.79% to Rs 241.54 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries declined 7.90% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.79% to Rs 241.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 170.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

