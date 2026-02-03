Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fabtech Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 39.84% to Rs 62.76 crore

Net loss of Fabtech Technologies reported to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.84% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.76104.32 -40 OPM %-18.4821.92 -PBDT-5.3724.19 PL PBT-6.6823.51 PL NP-5.6820.46 PL

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

