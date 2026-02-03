Bhageria Industries standalone net profit declines 7.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.98% to Rs 241.93 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries declined 7.11% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 241.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 171.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.241.93171.608.3316.3923.1525.6914.9917.6912.0212.94

