Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 22.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 22.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 142.82 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 22.65% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 142.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales142.82161.82 -12 OPM %22.8017.92 -PBDT30.3925.56 19 PBT24.4020.06 22 NP18.2514.88 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

