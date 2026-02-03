Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 22.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 142.82 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 22.65% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 142.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.142.82161.8222.8017.9230.3925.5624.4020.0618.2514.88

