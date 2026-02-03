Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 32.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.70% to Rs 522.52 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Solutions rose 32.13% to Rs 37.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.70% to Rs 522.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 363.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

