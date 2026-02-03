KIC Metaliks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.10% to Rs 201.44 crore

Net profit of KIC Metaliks reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 61.10% to Rs 201.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.201.44125.043.47-0.214.74-2.641.03-6.370.69-2.70

