Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 230.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 230.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 67.25% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 230.10% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.25% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.635.16 67 OPM %78.6875.39 -PBDT4.801.55 210 PBT4.591.38 233 NP3.401.03 230

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

