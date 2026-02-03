Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 230.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.25% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 230.10% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.25% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.635.1678.6875.394.801.554.591.383.401.03

