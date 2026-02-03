Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 230.10% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 67.25% to Rs 8.63 croreNet profit of Regency Fincorp rose 230.10% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.25% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.635.16 67 OPM %78.6875.39 -PBDT4.801.55 210 PBT4.591.38 233 NP3.401.03 230
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST