Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.59% to Rs 1777.19 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 17.70% to Rs 109.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.59% to Rs 1777.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1340.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1777.191340.3612.7813.38186.03140.44168.67126.25109.7493.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News