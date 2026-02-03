Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 55.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 8146.30 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers declined 55.64% to Rs 1775.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4003.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 8146.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7547.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8146.307547.4054.8592.194218.206787.302420.305218.801775.904003.20

