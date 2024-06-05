Business Standard
Bhagiradha Chemicals &amp; Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
PTC Industries Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd and ISMT Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2024.
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd spiked 19.59% to Rs 222.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 44.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6497 shares in the past one month.
PTC Industries Ltd surged 19.21% to Rs 9800. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2973 shares in the past one month.
Heritage Foods Ltd soared 17.81% to Rs 537. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd advanced 13.52% to Rs 24.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73149 shares in the past one month.
ISMT Ltd exploded 13.09% to Rs 123.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94199 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

