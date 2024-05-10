Business Standard
ISMT consolidated net profit rises 133.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Sales decline 8.28% to Rs 588.00 crore
Net profit of ISMT rose 133.05% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 588.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 641.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.91% to Rs 173.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 2611.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2552.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales588.00641.08 -8 2611.962552.19 2 OPM %11.209.89 -14.308.51 - PBDT65.5569.27 -5 376.85213.60 76 PBT36.5051.62 -29 289.46155.02 87 NP19.538.38 133 173.6387.73 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

