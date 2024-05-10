ISMT consolidated net profit rises 133.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.28% to Rs 588.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 97.91% to Rs 173.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 2611.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2552.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ISMT rose 133.05% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 588.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 641.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.