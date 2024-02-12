Sensex (    %)
                        
Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 91.81% to Rs 1.76 crore
Net Loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 91.81% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.7621.48 -92 OPM %-43.75-44.13 -PBDT-3.44-12.17 72 PBT-4.11-13.71 70 NP-4.11-13.73 70
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

