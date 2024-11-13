Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.36% to Rs 6.57 croreNet Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.575.04 30 OPM %-7.91-20.44 -PBDT-1.18-1.44 18 PBT-2.29-2.33 2 NP-2.27-2.32 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content