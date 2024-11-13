Cello World consolidated net profit rises 2.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 490.06 croreNet profit of Cello World rose 2.06% to Rs 81.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 490.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 488.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales490.06488.96 0 OPM %24.2024.60 -PBDT131.61130.25 1 PBT116.77117.59 -1 NP81.6479.99 2
