Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 415.25 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 15.14% to Rs 115.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 99.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 415.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales415.25380.16 9 OPM %93.6489.38 -PBDT158.24132.90 19 PBT148.97129.06 15 NP115.1399.99 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content