Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.15 -93 OPM %-1500.0020.00 -PBDT-0.150.03 PL PBT-0.150.03 PL NP-0.120.01 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

