Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spikes 5.04%

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has added 6.22% over last one month compared to 2.33% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Dynamics Ltd rose 5.04% today to trade at Rs 1595. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.05% to quote at 70698.47. The index is up 2.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd increased 2.31% and Zen Technologies Ltd added 1.69% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 7.08 % over last one year compared to the 8.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has added 6.22% over last one month compared to 2.33% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 53821 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 79952 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2096 on 30 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 897.15 on 18 Nov 2024.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

